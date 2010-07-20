KDLY/KOVE » Wyoming News » Report: Warning signs removed at griz mauling site
Report: Warning signs removed at griz mauling site
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – An investigation has found that
researchers who tranquilized and studied a grizzly bear hours
before the animal killed a hiker near Yellowstone National Park
removed warning signs as they left the site.
An investigation report released Monday also says the victim
knew the researchers were studying bears less than a mile from his
summer cabin, and he hoped to meet them on his hike so he could ask
them about their work.
The 430-pound bear killed 70-year-old Erwin Frank Evert of Park
Ridge, Ill., on June 17 at the site where the bear was trapped and
studied.
Authorities shot and killed the bear two days later.
The report recommends that the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study
Team, which studies grizzlies in the Yellowstone ecosystem, adopt
detailed standards for posting warning signs.
Filed under: Wyoming News
