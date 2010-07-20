Articles Comments

Report: Warning signs removed at griz mauling site

July 20th, 2010

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – An investigation has found that

researchers who tranquilized and studied a grizzly bear hours

before the animal killed a hiker near Yellowstone National Park

removed warning signs as they left the site.

     An investigation report released Monday also says the victim

knew the researchers were studying bears less than a mile from his

summer cabin, and he hoped to meet them on his hike so he could ask

them about their work.

     The 430-pound bear killed 70-year-old Erwin Frank Evert of Park

Ridge, Ill., on June 17 at the site where the bear was trapped and

studied.

     Authorities shot and killed the bear two days later.

     The report recommends that the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study

Team, which studies grizzlies in the Yellowstone ecosystem, adopt

detailed standards for posting warning signs.

Leave a Reply

*