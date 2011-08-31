Fremont County Search and Rescue, rescue man on Shoshone Lake Road

(LANDER) Fremont County Search and Rescue members were called into action yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon after the Sheriff’s office received a report of a man who was injured on theShoshone Lake Road.

The report was called in by an individual who came upon the man while traversing the dangerousShoshoneLakeroad. About 10 minutes later, the Sheriff’s department received another phone call, this time from the man’s companion who had to travel some distance to get cell phone coverage. He advised the Sheriff’s office that his friend, who’s name isn’t being released, had possibly hit his head on his handle bars of his 4 wheeler and was going in and out of consciousness.

Rescue team members used 4-wheelers to reach the man, who was reported to be onCyclonePass. He was taken to the hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.