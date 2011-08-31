Articles Comments

Fremont County Search and Rescue, rescue man on Shoshone Lake Road

August 31st, 2011 | 8 Comments

(LANDER)  Fremont County Search and Rescue members were called into action yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon after the Sheriff’s office received a report of a man who was injured on theShoshone Lake Road.

     The report was called in by an individual who came upon the man while traversing the dangerousShoshoneLakeroad.  About 10 minutes later, the Sheriff’s department received another phone call, this time from the man’s companion who had to travel some distance to get cell phone coverage.  He advised the Sheriff’s office that his friend, who’s name isn’t being released, had possibly hit his head on his handle bars of his 4 wheeler and was going in and out of consciousness.

     Rescue team members used 4-wheelers to reach the man, who was reported to be onCyclonePass.  He was taken to the hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.

  1. Brad says:
    September 1, 2011 at 12:39 pm

    To the author of the news release- why must you interject your personal bias in to the story?? Dangerous road???? Come on—

  2. Glenn Lemons says:
    September 2, 2011 at 10:21 am

    Because it is a dangerous road, that’s why. Fact, not observation. I travel that road a lot. It’s not a walk in the park. Even the best driver (of what ever you are driving) can easily find themselves getting injured on the multitude of boulders, trees or drop off’s. It shouldn’t even be called a road. It’s more like a dry river bed. Shoshone Lake is one of the most beutiful places on earth, however you better be willing to take some risks to get there because the road is dangerous. Take it from me. 25 years ago, it put me in the hospital for two weeks and years of recovery following a motorcycle accident trying to reach the lake.

  3. Brad says:
    September 8, 2011 at 7:18 pm

    I guess balanced and non biased reporting is not practiced here. You are biased with your comments based on your experience.

    The road is not for everyone it is very technical which requires prowess and skill in the operation of the ATV, Motorcycle, UTV or whatever.

    Past experiences from others will say Main Street is dangerous.

  4. Glenn Lemons says:
    September 9, 2011 at 10:56 am

    Point taken. “Dangerous road” seemed the best way to get that point out there without too much verbage.

