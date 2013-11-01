KDLY/KOVE » Wyoming News » Gov. reviews UW engineering school proposal
Gov. reviews UW engineering school proposal
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Gov. Matt Mead is reviewing a recommendation on how the University of Wyoming can become one of the top 50 engineering schools in the nation.
The recommendation by a governor’s task force on the initiative includes a nearly $18 million initial investment over the next two years.
The funding request includes $8.6 million in state funding and $9.2 million from UW.
The task force says the money is needed to jump-start the engineering initiative.
Mead says the proposal lays out a clear plan and he looks forward to getting more details in January.
He says he hopes to recommend most of what the task force has proposed.
Gov. Mead will present his budget to the state Legislature by early December.
