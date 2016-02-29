Experience the real West where it lives on

Fremont County, Wyoming – Wind River Country/Fremont County hosts exciting rodeo and equestrian events for horse lovers of every age.

You’ll find authentic Western rodeos, kids pee-wee miniature bull riding, kids rodeos and gymkhanas, a trail ride, cowboy festivals, treks on a wild horse sanctuary, and some good-old-fashioned chariot horse races from yesteryear. Learn more about the Western cowboy lifestyle and culture at: http://windriver.org/portfolio/rodeos/

Make your plans now to live out those childhood dreams and enjoy all that Wind River Country has to offer. Check out the fun events below and mark your calendars now. Don’t miss the chance to see today’s true West in action with your family. Giddy-up!

FEBRUARY

Feb. 27-28 Lander 49th Wyoming State Winter Fair featuring Ultimate Miniature Bull Riding and Horse Show. 1663 Rodeo Drive, 332-4011, whywyo@live.com, wyomingstatewinterfair.org

APRIL

April 3 Riverton Central Wyoming College Rodeo with over 40 riders. Watch the rodeo action! 851-8959, facebook.com/readytorideropeyourdreams

April 30 Riverton 1838 Rendezvous Ride with obstacles, limit: 35 riders. Registrations due 4-23, 8:30-noon E. Monroe and Smith Rd. 857-0012, edgewood@wyoming.com

MAY

May 6 Shoshoni Kids Gymkhana rodeo fun and games on horseback: Western barrel racing, pole bending and everyone’s favorite – the egg & spoon race. 6pm. 210 S. Maple St. 840-0209. thacker_d@outlook.com

May 14 Lander Wind River Wild Horse Sanctuary Trek. View wild mustangs in their new home and see a Native American horse culture exhibit. Sign up at Lander Pioneer Museum. Trek is 10am-noon. 1443 Main St., 332-3339, a.teamfcpm@gmail.com

May 21 Shoshoni Brahm Nettles Ultimate Miniature Bull Riding. Art Shanley Memorial Arena, 210 S. Maple St. 840-0209. thacker_d@outlook.com

May 28 Lander CSSHA Reined Cow Horse Summer Series #1 Show. 10 am. LOTRA indoor arena, 1663 Rodeo Drive. 851-1126, 851-5839

JUNE

June 4-5 Riverton Fremont County Youth Rodeo at the Riverton Fairgrounds Arena. Tentative start time of 9am. 856-6611, 349-6400. 1010 Fairgrounds Drive, fremontcountyfair.org

June 10 Shoshoni Kids Gymkhana rodeo fun and games on horseback: Western barrel racing, pole bending and everyone’s favorite – the egg & spoon race. 6pm. 210 S. Maple St. 840-0209. thacker_d@outlook.com

June 11-12 Lander CSSHA Reined Cow Horse Summer Series #2 & #3 Show. 9am. LOTRA indoor arena, 1663 Rodeo Dr. 851-1126

June 11-12 Dubois Don Scheer Memorial Packhorse Races! See the

Old Timers and Powder Puff Ladies Race at the Dubois Overlook chariot track. 455-3675, facebook.com/DonScheerMemorial

PackhorseRace June 17 & 24 Dubois Friday Night Rodeos. See real Western rodeo action this summer. 480-8992, facebook.com/wyomingwindrodeo, wyomingwindrodeo@gmail.com

June 18-19 Pavillion Fremont County Youth Rodeo. 9am. 424 S. Main. 349-6400, howlrodeobulls.com

June 24-26 Fort Washakie 57th Eastern Shoshone Indian Days, Powwow, and Indian Rodeo & Relay Races. Wyoming’s largest powwow. 349-7089, mcbuck2th@hotmail.com , easternshoshonetribe.org

JULY

July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 Dubois Friday Night Rodeos. See real Western rodeo action this summer. 480-8992, facebook.com/wyomingwindrodeo, wyomingwindrodeo@gmail.com

July TBA Riverton The Wrangler Classic Horse Show. Over 1000 competing teams. Held at the Fremont County Fairgrounds, wranglertrc.com/

July 3-4 Lander 122nd Pioneer Days Rodeo. Oldest paid rodeo in the USA. 332-3892, landerchamber.org

July 4 Lander 5th Paxton Cady Memorial Bad Boys of Bull Riding. 411 Willow Creek Road. Call for details 332-3687, 330-8639 July 9 Pavillion CSSHA Reined Cow Horse Summer Series #4 Show. 9am. 424 S. Main. 851-1126 July 9-10 Riverton Fremont County Youth Rodeo at the Riverton Fairgrounds Arena. Tentative: 9am. 856-6611, 349-6400. Held at 1010 Fairgrounds Dr., Fremontcountyfair.org

July 15 Shoshoni Kids Gymkhana rodeo fun and games on horseback: Western barrel racing, pole bending and everyone’s favorite – the egg & spoon race. 6pm. 210 S. Maple St. 840-0209. thacker_d@outlook.com

July 17 Lander Ultimate Miniature Bull Riding and kids Pee-Wee rodeo. 349-6400, howlrodeobulls.com

AUGUST

Aug. 5, 12, 19, 26 Dubois Friday Night Rodeos. See real Western rodeo action. 480-8992, facebook.com/wyomingwindrodeo, wyomingwindrodeo@gmail.com

Aug. 1-6 Riverton 103rd Fremont County Fair and PRCA Ram Rodeos. Full week of events: hog wrestling, jousting knights, monster truck show, and a demolition derby. 856-6611, fremontcountyfair.org

Aug. 13-14 Pavillion CSSHA Reined Cow Horse Summer Series #5 & #6 Show. 9am. 424 S. Main. 851-1126

Aug. 13-14 Dubois Old-fashioned Western Chariot Horse. Noon-3pm. Dubois Scenic Overlook Chariot Track on McKinley Dr. $4. 455-3675, 455-2556, duboiswyomingchamber.org

Aug. 26 Shoshoni Kids Gymkhana rodeo fun and games on horseback: Western barrel racing, pole bending and everyone’s favorite – the egg & spoon race. 6pm. 210 S. Maple St. 840-0209. thacker_d@outlook.com

Aug. 27 Ethete Alvin Jr. & Javen Talksdifferent Memorial Bull Riding. Ethete rodeo grounds. 349-6400

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 2, 9 Dubois Friday Night Rodeos. See real Western rodeo action all summer long. 480-8992, facebook.com/wyomingwindrodeo, wyomingwindrodeo@gmail.com

Sept. 3-4 Shoshoni Labor Day Ranch Rodeos. Watch real day-to-day cowboy ranching skills on Saturday, and cowboys and fast rodeo action on Sunday. 262-6094, 210 S. Maple St., facebook.com/ShoshoniRodeo

Sept. 9 Shoshoni Kids Gymkhana rodeo fun and games on horseback: Western barrel racing, pole bending and everyone’s favorite – the egg & spoon race. 6pm. 210 S. Maple St. 840-0209. thacker_d@outlook.com

Sept. 10 Crowheart 8th Festival of the Cowboys! Enjoy rodeo, Western tunes, cowboy chow, and Western poetry. Big Wind Hall Community Center, 33 Old Yellowstone Hwy. 486-2238, 349-9948, crowhearlib@outlook.com

Sept. 10-11 Lander or Riverton High School Fall Rodeo. Sat. noon – 6 pm, and Sun. 9 am – 3 pm. See over 200 contestants. Lander Rodeo arena (1663 Rodeo Dr.) or Riverton Fair Grounds (1010 Fairgrounds Dr.) 332-4647, DHughes@landerschools.org

Sept. 15-18 Riverton Central Wyoming College Rustler Roundup Rodeo: Three days of steer wrestling, barrel racing and more. 856-6611, lridgeway@cwc.edu , cwc.edu, fremontcountyfair.org

Sept. 17 Shoshoni Kids Gymkhana rodeo fun, awards and games on horseback: western barrel racing, pole bending and everyone’s favorite – the egg & spoon race. 6pm. 210 S. Maple St. 840-0209. thacker_d@outlook.com

Sept. 17 Lander Ultimate Miniature Bull Riding Finals and kids Pee-Wee rodeo. 1663 Rodeo Dr. 349-6400, howlrodeobulls.com

DECEMBER

Dec. 17-18 Dubois Old-fashioned Western Chariot Horse. Noon-3pm. Dubois Scenic Overlook Chariot Track on McKinley Dr. $4. 455-3675, 455-2556, duboiswyomingchamber.org, duboiswyoming.org

