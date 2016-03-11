WHERE’S DUBOIS? NEW WEBSITE SHOWS WHY DISTINGUISHING TRAVELERS WANT TO KNOW

Dubois, WY—It’s remote, yet remarkable. Spectacular and serene. If you’ve never heard of Dubois, Wyoming, there may be good reasons why – and even better reasons to discover it.

For those seeking a unique and unforgettable travel adventure away from the crowds, a newly redesigned website conveys the many good reasons to find yourself in Dubois and its environs. In stunning images and vivid text, the Destination Dubois website at www.duboiswyoming.org reveals the many facets of this “diamond in the rough,” which is surrounded by wilderness and public land, yet barely an hour from the southern entrance to Yellowstone National Park.

“In this small true-West town, you can have a cowboy-type experience at one of our many guest ranches, of course,” said Randall Lahr, chairman of the Dubois Chamber of Commerce. “But we wanted to show how many other ways you can also enjoy this remarkable town and its unforgettable natural environment.”

Many images on the site were provided by local residents, giving an authentic feel to their own pleasure in the region.

Surrounded by the Shoshone National Forest (the first national forest to be established), Dubois offers visitors unmatched opportunities for fishing, camping, mountain biking, hiking, and horseback riding, as well as winter sports such as snowmobiling, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing. The website describes how to access all of these activities, as well as local events including its authentic small-town rodeo, weekly square dance, and art and photography shows.

It also describes the history of the area, from its central location for migrating Native Americans and early European “mountain men” to the loggers who hewed the ties that laid the first railroads. The site offers listings of local guest ranches, inns, and rental cabins, as well as restaurants, taverns, shops, and guides and outfitters.