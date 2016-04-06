Former postal worker sentenced in fraud case

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A former postal worker who collected benefits while selling heroin will spend $31,000 in restitution and three years on supervised probation.

An indictment in the case says Christopher Sean Koegl collected compensation fraudulently when he reported he was not self-employed or engaged in any other business activities.

Koegl was collecting federal compensation for a knee injury he sustained in 2010 while working for the U.S. Postal Service in Cheyenne.

Investigators found evidence of drug distribution during a 2014 search of Koegl’s home. He acknowledged selling the drug in Cheyenne and was charged with heroin possession with intent to deliver.

He was sentenced to five years of probation in that case.