Flood health tips from Fremont County Health

Following the recent local flooding, Fremont County Public Health is offering a number of health tips related to clean up issues.

Floodwaters may contain bacteria from human and animal waste. It is important to remember to wash your hands with clean, safe, warm soapy water after contact with flood waters or contaminated materials.

Hard items such as cooking utensils, toys, hard shelled furniture, etc. can be disinfected with one tablespoon household chlorine bleach to one gallon of water. This includes food items that have been sealed, such as canned goods. Wipe down with bleach solution and allow to air dry.

Furniture, soft toys, pillows, floor coverings such as carpet, will need to be discarded, if they were in contact with flood waters.

Tetanus can be more widespread in warm, wet conditions. Workers and volunteers involved in flood mitigation or flood clean up efforts may be at higher risk for injury and should see if they are up to date with their tetanus immunization. If your tetanus vaccine is older than 5 years, or you don’t remember when your last vaccine was given, it is a good idea to receive a booster. Tetanus vaccine is available at Fremont County Public Health, your private physician’s office or many of the local pharmacies (for adults).

Mold can grow within 12 to 24 hours after a flood. It may be visible or invisible and only detected by an odor. Mold can cause allergic or respiratory symptoms in sensitive people. Public Health suggests wearing respiratory masks while cleaning up in moldy, dirty, dusty conditions. High efficiency masks can be found at home improvement or hardware stores, usually in the painting department.

Standing water left by a flood can make mosquito numbers rise. Other insects such as wasps may also become more aggressive. Wear insect repellent containing DEET, with long sleeves and pants to avoid insect bites.

For more information, you may contact Fremont County Public Health at 856-6979 or 332-1073.