2016 Challenge for Charities Half Marathon, 5k, Kids’ One Mile Registration is Open

The much-anticipated Fourth of July races in Lander are coming up quick and registration is fully underway. Walk and/or donate to the Lander Challenge for Charities – every donation is matched! The Challenge for Charities supports 35 Lander, Wyoming non-profits that provide vital resources to our community.

Evan Reimondo and Amber Wilson are the founders of the Lander Running Club and also this year’s race directors. “If you haven’t been in Lander for a 4th of July celebration, we can definitively say that it’s a blast! We hope folks will join us to celebrate Independence Day with this fun and challenging community event that benefits so many great organizations,” they said.

The Lander Half Marathon has running and walking categories and follows a beautiful rolling loop course on paved country roads in the scenic foothills of the Wind River Mountains. All races begin and end at Centennial Park in the 200 block of Main Street in Lander. For maps and more information, visit www.landercommunityfoundation.org

Race Registration and Schedule: