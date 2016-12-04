4 people injured in gas explosion at West Yellowstone home

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Authorities say four people, including three children, were hospitalized after a gas explosion at a home in West Yellowstone.

Shane Grube, chief of the Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District said firefighters were called to the mobile home Tuesday morning. He says the explosion caused a fireball that blew itself out.

Two people suffered severe injuries and two were moderately injured. All of the victims were taken to a hospital in Rexburg, Idaho.

The fire district is investigating with help from the state fire marshal’s office.

No other details were released.