A Winter Buffet of Events Awaits in Wyoming’s Wind River Country

Fremont County boasts a menu of winter fun that the whole family can do together. Locals know that January and February means it’s time to don those hats and mittens and head outdoors to enjoy fresh powder scenery and oodles of winter activities every week . Take a peek at the attached calendar of events flyer to see what we mean.

Back in 1986 some Riverton area folks got together and created the first Wild West Winter Carnival. 2017 will bring the 31st gathering of this month-long favorite winter tradition in Fremont County. Each year a king and queen are crowned at a coronation to preside over the festivities including a night parade, hot rod car and bike show, ice fishing derby, four-wheeler poker run, remote controlled car races, casino specials, quilting competitions, artists quick draws, and ice sculpting along Main Street. For a complete list and detailed descriptions of the scheduled carnival events visit: www.wildwestwintercarnival.org

In addition to Wild West Winter Carnival fun, there are lots of ways you can get your fill of our pure mountain air. Join some friends on the First Day Hike, cheer at the Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race, watch the fast-paced Dubois’ chariot horse and buggy races, attend a vintage snowmobile expo, or take a guided snowmobile tour to explore miles of breathtaking top-ranking trails along the Continental Divide . Those wanting to get in touch with a quieter nature can cross country ski, ice skate, and fat bike…all are just a rental away.

Foodies and culture seekers can get their fill of favorite flavors from local chefs at the Taste of Lander, a Valentine’s chocolate competition, and the infamous Soupenanny. Art lovers will immediately recognize our rich landscapes in several art shows and craft fairs. There are also plenty of opportunities to simply sit back, relax and listen to Western musical jams or stage concerts heard all over Fremont County.

Make your plans now to join us for some real Wyoming winter fun you won’t soon forget.

For a complete calendar of events go to www.windriver.org/calendar . To request a vacation packet, please visit us at Wind River Country or call 800-645-6233. Pioneer your own adventure in Wind River Country!

About Wind River Country/Fremont County

Wyoming’s Wind River Country is the authentic, untamed West. It holds the answers to your adventurous spirit. Come discover new things like the best route to Yellowstone, see an Indian powwow, ride a horse or holler at a rodeo, pan for real gold, and hike in country that will take your breath away. Find the room to breathe, slow your pace a bit, and discover uncontrived adventure that will rejuvenate your soul in Wind River Country .

