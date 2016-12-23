Alice DeAnn Lee Services

Alice DeAnn Lee, 46 of Lander, Wyoming passed away on December 17, 2016. A visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 9:00pm, with an evening service to start at 7:00pm on Thursday, December 22nd at Blue Sky Hall in Ethete; and an all-night Wake to follow at the Family Home located at 23 Sand Hills Road, Boulder Flats. Funeral Services will begin at 10:00am on Friday, December 23rd at Blue Sky Hall, with a burial to follow at Mission Cemetery in Ethete.

Alice DeAnn Lee was born on September 4th, 1970 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Anslem and Mary Lee. She lived in Rigby and Idaho Falls, Idaho until the age of 8, and then moved to Wyoming with her family. She attended schools at Wyoming Indian Elementary, St. Stephens High School and obtained her GED on August 24, 2004.

She made her home on Boulder Flats with her parents. She married Duane Moss in 1993 in Lander, Wyoming; they later divorced but remained together until his passing; together they lovingly raised their son Darryk Lee.

DeAnn loved all her family; she loved cooking for her family and having family dinners. She loved the Denver Broncos. She loved going to the casino with her mother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane Moss; grandparents, Charles and Verna Loneman, Joe and Elizabeth Lee; brother Charlie Augustine; sister, June Augustine Benally; nephews, Josiah, Aidan Lee; and nieces, Jasmin Louise Lee and Marissa Spoonhunter.

Survivors include her parents, Anslem and Mary Lee; son’s Darryk H. Lee of Boulder Flats; grandmothers, Nancy Dice and Yvonne Amos of Riverton, Caroline Produit of Riverton; brothers, Darren Lee (Windy) of Araphao, Anslem E. Lee (Williamenia) of Bremerton, WA, Vern Spoonhunter of Ethete, Herb Augustine (Brittany) of Ethete, Steve Amos of Arapaho; sisters, Rosemary Loneman of Ethete, Verna Largo (Wesley) of Ruidoso, NM, Darla Amos of Salt Lake City, UT, Roberta and Dora Spoonhunter of Ethete; aunts, Peggy and Anna Loneman of Ethete, Alvena Augustine of Ethete; uncles Jess Amos, Herbert Augustine, Jim Oliver, George Lee of Idaho, Frankie lee of New Mexico and David Lee of Arizona; Godmother, Winona Whiteplume of Ethete; nieces and nephews, Quentin, Issac, Sierra Lee, Jaquiln, Jamie, Jahmya Lee, Charlie, Charlize and Calsie Benally of Arizona, Dinayla and Herb III Augustine of Ethete, D’Andre, Awndrell and Darion Augustine of Arapaho, Jordan Wahtomy, Kylee Wahtomy, Justin Spoonhunter, John Carpenter, Luke Wahtomy (grandson), James Spoonhunter and Lori Spoonhunter all of Ethete; Josephina, Alex Flores and Steven Amos of Salt Lake City, UT, Ferlon Jr. and Juwan Willow of Ethete; Vern Jr.; Joseph, Chelsea and Bobby Joe Spoonhunter of Ethete.