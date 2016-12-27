Alpenhof in Jackson listed on historic register

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — The Alpenhof Lodge in Jackson Hole is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The lodge is one of the few original properties in Teton Village that have endured as other resorts, private homes and condos have exploded over the years.

Katherine Wonson, of the Teton County Historic Preservation Board said the lodge exemplifies the early years of Teton Village and the history of Jackson Hole skiing.

The Alpenhof Lodge is architecturally similar to alpine-style lodges in Europe.