Art Zube Services

Henry Arthur (Art) Zube, 75, of Lander, formerly a resident of Riverton, Wyoming, passed away on December 7, 2016 after a brief illness. A visitation will be held from on Friday, December 9th from 5:00pm-7:00pm at the Chapel of Mount Hope in Hudson’s Funeral Home. Funeral Services will begin at 10:00am on Saturday, December 10th at the Chapel of Mount Hope in Hudson’s Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Lander.

Henry Arthur (Art) Zube was born on November 8, 1941in Casper, Wyoming, to Edwin Leo Zube and Irene Frederick Zube.

He grew up in Casper and graduated from Natrona County High School in 1960, and went on to attend University of Wyoming School of Pharmacy graduating in 1967.

Art married Doris Lynn Nickeson, July 1962 in Ethete, Wyoming. He worked at various drugstores/hospitals around the state. He owned and operated Yellowstone Drug in Shoshoni from 1977-1986. During their time in Shoshoni he was active in city council, the Chamber of Commerce; he was also an EMT II and a fireman.

Art and Doris settled in Riverton, Wyoming where he was active in the United Presbyterian Church and served as an elder and on the Presbytery level. He belonged to the Riverton Mineral & Gem Society.

He enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing, hunting, rock hounding, camping, and gardening. He attended many of his kids’ and grandkids’ activities and was an avid fan of the UW Cowboys, Denver Broncos, and Denver Nuggets.

He will be remembered for his kind and giving nature in addition to his wry sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife, Doris; children Renae (Tim) McCormack Brighton, Colorado, Diane Trembly Lander, Wyoming, Mona Trudeau, Denver, CO; Grandchildren, Chad Zube, Roxanne (Zube) Tucker, Nick, Zach, Brooke McCormack, Sarah, Amanda, Josh Trembly and 4 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Leona Zube; son, Ron Zube, half-siblings, Ed (Bud) Zube and Audrey Jones.

Memorials may be made, if donors wish, to the United Presbyterian Church in Riverton, Wyoming, to the Help for Health Hospice in Riverton, Wyoming, or to an organization of their choosing.