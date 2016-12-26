KDLY/KOVE » Wyoming News » Chronic wasting disease found northwest of Gillette
Chronic wasting disease found northwest of Gillette
GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has confirmed a case of chronic wasting disease in deer hunt area northwest of Gillette.
It’s the first time the disease has been found in a Gillette hunt area, although the area is bordered on the east and west by deer hunt areas where chronic wasting disease has been found as early as 2007.
A buck mule deer that did not appear to be healthy was reported by a landowner. A Game and Fish biologist euthanized the deer and took samples. It was later determined to have suffered from chronic wasting disease.
