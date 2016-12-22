Cities group wants state to get rid of administrative fee

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Association of Municipalities is fighting to end the state’s collection of an administrative fee that brought in $5.8 million for the state last year.

Local governments receive 31 percent of sales and use tax collected in the state based on their population. The state then charges a 1 percent fee when it processes local sales tax revenue and the money goes into Wyoming’s general fund.

The association’s deputy director, Laurie Heath, argued in front of the Casper City Council last week that the money collected from the fee isn’t being used properly. She says it should go toward administrative costs or be returned to local governments.

Under Wyoming’s tax code, the 1 percent fee is intended to “defray the costs of collecting the tax and administrative expenses.”

Heath says the municipalities association is drafting a bill on the matter for the state Legislature to consider.