Group wants lawmakers to regulate acupuncture

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Acupuncturists who lose licenses in other states can find an unregulated industry in Wyoming, and some industry professionals want that to change.

The Wyoming Acupuncture Society will urge state officials to set up a board that can establish minimum requirements for acupuncturists.

Group members want the board to be able to sanction practitioners.

Similar legislative efforts have failed.

Current Wyoming law allows anyone to label themselves acupuncturists regardless of training.

Jude Sandoval and almost 20 people in the acupuncture society are pushing for the regulations.

She plans to urge lawmakers in Cheyenne to introduce a bill during the legislative session starting Jan. 10.

Alaska, South Dakota and Oklahoma also lack acupuncture regulations.