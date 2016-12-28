Heavy snow, wind mark Wyoming weather

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A winter storm continued to affect Wyoming on Tuesday, with heavy snow in the west and strong winds in the Cody area and in southeastern Wyoming.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the Jackson area, forecasting 5 to 8 inches of snow in the resort town, along with strong winds that could reduce visibility to under a quarter of a mile. The warning is in effect until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

High winds were blowing in the Cody area and in southeastern Wyoming.

Extreme winds, with gusts up to 80 mph, prevented the city of Casper from opening Hogadon Basin Ski area on Tuesday.