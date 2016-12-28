High court: Cheyenne city pay panel can hold closed meetings

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Supreme Court says the public can be barred from the meetings of a Cheyenne panel discussing city employee pay.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported Tuesday the court ruled the meetings are not covered by the state Public Meetings Act because the panel is a temporary body established by a City Council resolution, not an ordinance.

The Tribune Eagle had filed a lawsuit seeking to allow public access. A lower court ruled in March the city could close the meetings, and the Supreme Court upheld that decision.

The panel is called the Employee Investment Study Implementation Team. It was formed in 2013 to develop a new plan for a city pay structure.