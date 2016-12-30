Hunters rack up fines for illegally killing bison bulls

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Hunters have been illegally killing bison bulls almost daily in the two weeks since part of a herd moved onto the National Elk Refuge.

Fines can range from $220 to $440.

Game and fish officials in Jackson have tallied over a dozen illegally killed bulls in a season that could last for weeks more.

Meat confiscations had pushed the number down last winter.

Managers have issued fewer bull tags over the years to reduce the population of reproducing cows.

Fifty bull tags and 245 cow and calf tags were given out this season.

Deputy Refuge Manager Cris Dippel said Wyoming will likely issue fewer bull tags next year.

The season ends with the start of elk feeding on the refuge.