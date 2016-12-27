Judge: Claims against principal, school can move forward

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled a lawsuit filed after a Cheyenne teacher was sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a young student can go to trial.

U.S. District Judge Scott Skavdahl did grant a motion late last month to dismiss some parts of the claim brought by the boy’s guardian, but allowed claims that Freedom Elementary Principal Chad Delbridge and Laramie County School District officials failed to protect the boy.

The lawsuit argues other teachers complained to Delbridge about Anna Andersen’s inappropriate relationship with the 12-year-old boy beginning in the fall of 2012. Delbridge reportedly spoke with Andersen several times, but did not contact the boy’s guardian.

Andersen pleaded no contest to two counts of sexual abuse of a minor and was sentenced in August 2015 to eight to 12 years in prison.