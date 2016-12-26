Lander group works to provide water to wildlife in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A Lander-based group is working to give wildlife across Wyoming access to water.

Water for Wildlife and partner organizations have recently installed five guzzlers — or water tanks — across the state in order to provide drinks for Wyoming’s thirsty wildlife.

The group raises money to build and install the water tanks across the state’s dry, arid regions. The guzzlers are intended to provide water to animals during periods of drought and also to expand the areas where the animals can live.

When donors ask if their money is working, they often provide photographic evidence. Each guzzler is equipped with a remote-censored trail camera that picks up images of elk, bighorn sheep, pronghorn, songbirds and even bobcats stopping by for a drink.