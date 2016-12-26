Missing Grand Targhee worker identified as Idaho man

ALTA, Wyo. (AP) — Search teams are seeking the public’s help finding a Grand Targhee Resort employee who failed to show up for work after telling friends he wanted to go backcountry snowboarding.

Missing persons fliers identify the worker as 34-year-old Lee Kidd, of Driggs, Idaho. Co-workers reported him missing after he did not report for duty on Friday.

Authorities say he is an experienced snowboarder, but it’s unclear whether he is familiar with the backcountry.

The fliers say Kidd was last seen at the resort wearing a brown jacket, black pants, a black helmet, goggles with red, green and yellow on them and a tan, black and green snowboard.

Winter storms have confined search efforts to the ground, but officials say they could start searching by helicopter if conditions improve.