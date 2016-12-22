Myron Chavez, Sr services

Myron Dean Chavez, Sr., Screaming Eagle Nii’eihii Niitouu, 49, of Ethete passed away December 19, 2016. He was born to Arline Chavez Trosper and Sherman G. Jenkins, Sr. on December 16, 1967. A Visitation will be held from 5:00pm-8:30pm, with a prayer service to begin at 7:00pm on Monday, December 26th at the Wyoming Indian High School; with an all-night Wake to follow at the family home located #8 Farm Station, Ethete. Funeral Services will begin at 10:00am on Tuesday, December 27th at Wyoming Indian High School.

He attended elementary school at Mill Creek School and high school at Wyoming Indian High School where he graduated in 1986. While in high school he excelled in academics and was a 4 year All-State Basketball player. He received Wyoming Gatorade Player of the Year in basketball in 1985-86. He was also named to McDonald’s All American team. He was nicknamed “The Magician” and was a driving force behind Wyoming Indian High School’s first state titles as well as the state record 50 game winning streak. Following high school he attended United Tribes Technical College (UTTC) and played for the basketball team. He received his Plumbing certificate at UTTC.

Myron enjoyed being with his friends and family, especially his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his mother, Arline Trosper, stepfather, Bryan Trosper; Grandmother Lillian Chavez; Daughters Tamara Duran, Victoria Jorgenson and Emiliana Chavez; Sons Myron Jr., Joshua, Carlos , Sherman, Kyron and Alejandro Chavez; Sisters Donna, Wildene, Colleen, Shelly and Rose Trosper, Arlene Oldman, Jolene Spoonhunter, Shanda and Mona Glenmore, Loula Watt-Krause, Emma and Cathy Jo Goggles, Nicole, Tamara and Marie Watt, Patricia Oldman-Trosper, Donita Standing Elk, Pamela and Polly Chavez and Michelle Jimerson; Brothers Truman Trosper, Vernon Spoonhunter, Mylan and Shannon Glenmore, Bill Jr. and Donnie Watt, Alynn Chavez, Alynn Kniffin and Michael Hatt, Jr. and numerous other friends he took as brothers; families of Chavez, Oldman, Jenkins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Sherman G. Jenkins, Sr., Grandparents Papa Joe Chavez, Jimmy Chavez, George and Clarice Jenkins, Winnie Big Road, and Willena Chavez. Uncles Donnie and Bruce Chavez, James (Jimmy) and Duane Oldman, Michael Hatt, Sr., Merton Trosper, Isaac, Clarence and Kenny Jenkins; Aunts Kathy Chavez, Vera Trosper, Pauline Kniffin, and Florita Jenkins; Brothers Greg and Glenn Trosper, Patrick Chavez, Chester Duane, James and Billy Oldman, Matthew Watt , RD Goggles, and Beau Whiteman; Sisters Valerie Chavez, Lisa and Carla Jenkins.