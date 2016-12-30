KDLY/KOVE » Wyoming News » Possible education cuts up for public input
Possible education cuts up for public input
JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming schools are facing a $700 million funding deficit and lawmakers need input on possible ways to save that don’t involve increased class sizes or steep budget cuts.
A legislative subcommittee has put forward solutions including combining school districts, reducing funds for student activities and boosting Wyoming’s sales tax.
A report issued by the committee says the cuts would occur slowly.
The report says about $3.4 million would be saved with a 10-percent cut in central office administrative salaries.
Powell Republican Rep. David Northrup said the report was released so that educators could weigh in.
House Education Committee members intend to sponsor a bill based on the report.
People can submit input online until Jan. 4.
