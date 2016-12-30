Possible education cuts up for public input

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming schools are facing a $700 million funding deficit and lawmakers need input on possible ways to save that don’t involve increased class sizes or steep budget cuts.

A legislative subcommittee has put forward solutions including combining school districts, reducing funds for student activities and boosting Wyoming’s sales tax.

A report issued by the committee says the cuts would occur slowly.

The report says about $3.4 million would be saved with a 10-percent cut in central office administrative salaries.

Powell Republican Rep. David Northrup said the report was released so that educators could weigh in.

House Education Committee members intend to sponsor a bill based on the report.

People can submit input online until Jan. 4.