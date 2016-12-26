Professor of practice designation implemented at UW

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — The University of Wyoming has adopted a professor of practice position that allows industry professionals to teach at the college.

The one-year contracts for professors of practice call for annual evaluations of performance and funding availability before reappointments.

However, some faculty members at UW are concerned about the designation, noting it could risk faculty morale.

Regulations do not allow for a route to tenure, but professors of practice responsibilities may include some research and advising. Additionally, professors of practice do not necessarily need to have a teaching background or high-level academic degree, such as a master’s or Ph.D.

Some faculty members support the designation, emphasizing how industry professionals can bring unique perspectives to teaching.