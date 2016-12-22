SANDWICH-BURGLARIES

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A 26-year-old man has been arrested after Cheyenne police say they linked him to a peanut butter and jelly sandwich found at a recent burglary scene.

Zachery Munoz has pleaded not guilty to three counts of burglary. His trial is scheduled for February.

Police say someone on three separate occasions in September stole power tools and equipment from a business. On the first occasion police say they found a half-eaten peanut butter and jelly sandwich at the scene, and they dubbed the suspect the “PB&J burglar.”

Police say subsequent DNA testing done at the Wyoming State Crime Lab linked Munoz to the sandwich.