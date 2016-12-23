School district still waiting for bids on vacant buildings

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Officials say the Natrona County School District hasn’t yet received any bids for the buildings it has put up for sale.

The district’s school board approved a plan earlier this month to get rid of three vacant buildings — North Casper Elementary, Roosevelt High School and the Fairground Center. Officials are also planning to sell Grant and Mills elementary schools and Star Lane Center, which are expected to be vacant next year.

The initial goal was to have the vacant buildings sold by July 1 and at least Mills sold by Sept. 1. But district spokesman Kelly Eastes says the timeline is fluid.

Officials said last month a church group and the Salvation Army have expressed interest in buying the district facilities.

If the buildings aren’t sold, the district may have them demolished.