Search area narrowed for snowboarder missing in Wyoming

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Teton County Search and Rescue has narrowed its search for a missing snowboarder to an avalanche-prone snowfield behind Grand Targhee Resort, where he worked in one of the kitchens.

The search area for 34-year-old Lee Kidd of Driggs, Idaho, was narrowed after talking with witnesses who may have seen Kidd on Friday before he went missing.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Matt Carr says the search has been challenging. A foot of snow and high winds have covered any tracks while stormy weather limited a helicopter search to about an hour on Saturday. The snowfield rescuers are focusing on has a large cornice prone to avalanche and a 500-foot cliff. Teams were unable to search the area thoroughly on Monday.

Carr says teams planned to search the area again on Tuesday.