Sheriff’s deputies trained to use opioid overdose medication

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Officers with the Albany County sheriff’s office and the University of Wyoming police department have been trained to use a nasal spray that can reverse the effects of opioid overdoses.

Officers hope having access to Narcan, also known by the generic name naloxone, will help prevent drug-related deaths in the Laramie area.

Sheriff Dave O’Malley says the sheriff’s office purchased 26 two-dose boxes of Narcan for $75 each. O’Malley intends for every patrol deputy to have access to the spray while on duty. He says it also will be available at the detention center because inmates sometimes smuggle drugs into the facility.

O’Malley says other law enforcement departments in the state have contacted him with questions about training their own officers.