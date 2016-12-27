Skiers rescued from Grand Teton after night in snow cave

MOOSE, Wyo. (AP) — Rangers rescued three backcountry skiers in Grand Teton National Park after the skiers got lost and spent the night in a snow cave.

Park officials said Monday that the three men became disoriented after leaving Jackson Hole Mountain Resort on Christmas Eve intending to ski in Bridger-Teton National Forest.

They ended up in an area of the park known as Granite Valley. One of the men texted his girlfriend after nightfall and said they needed help.

Park officials decided to wait until morning to rescue the men after determining they could dig a snow cave and build a fire.

On Christmas morning, a pair of rangers joined by two members of Jackson Hole’s ski patrol followed the skiers’ tracks to find them and escort them out.

No one was injured.