State has received 113 tips since launching school tip line

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Officials have received 113 tips since launching an initiative that allows students to anonymously report threats or safety concerns.

Since launching in late October, Safe2Tell Wyoming has received 113 tips, 76 of which have come from the Natrona County School District where the program was initially launched.

Suicide threats were the most common report last month. Drugs and bullying rounded out the top three, with 12 and 10 reports, respectively.

The program funnels anonymous tips collected through a mobile app, a website and a phone line to law enforcement and school officials. The program is monitored 24 hours a day.

Safe2Tell was first implemented in Colorado after the mass shooting at Columbine High School in 1999.