Sweetwater County weighs regulations for shipping containers

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) — As property owners in Sweetwater County have been buying shipping containers for storage, county officials are working to catch up with zoning codes.

People in the county have been purchasing shipping containers since a large number of them became available after Simplot used them during construction. Residents have been placing the containers on residential properties and using them as accessory buildings, though officials say they do not meet minimum fire code standards.

The county’s Planning and Zoning Department is amending zoning codes to require an egress door and ventilation for the structures so they meet fire code.

Residents who currently own a shipping container have until Aug. 31 to bring their property into compliance.