UW dean Michael Pishko gets national academy honor

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — The dean of the University of Wyoming College of Engineering and Applied Science has earned a prestigious honor from the National Academy of Inventors.

Michael Pishko was elected to the rank of NAI Fellow. He was honored specifically for his work and innovations in the areas of diabetes management, drug delivery and pollution remediation.

The NAI Fellows Selection Committee informed Pishko in an award letter that he had demonstrated a highly prolific spirit of innovation in creating or facilitating outstanding inventions that have made a tangible impact on quality of life, economic development, and the welfare of society.

Pishko says in a statement that he’s honored and humbled to be included among a group of individuals who has made such a positive difference for people on a global scale.