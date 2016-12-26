UW Education College wins national accreditation

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — The University of Wyoming College of Education has received national accreditation for the next seven years based on the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education standards.

Accreditation requires an on-site review of the professional education unit and a review of the individual programs within the unit.

The evaluation team determined that the college meets each of the six unit standards.

The evaluation team noted in its report that UW teacher candidates are well prepared in their content areas and have a passion for working with children and in creating safe environments in their classrooms and schools.

The College of Education has prepared educators since 1914. The college has 65 faculty members.