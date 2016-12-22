Wyoming Army National Guard to build center in Laramie

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Officials say the Wyoming Army National Guard could break ground on a new readiness center in Laramie in 2017.

According to a news release from Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyoming, the Senate is moving forward with a bill that would provide $21 million for the Laramie readiness center as well as a 2 percent raise for active-duty military service members.

Enzi’s office says the Senate voted 92-7 to move forward with consideration of a final version of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2017. The house passed the bill Dec. 2.

Wyoming Army National Guard Construction and Facilities Management Officer Lt. Col. Loren Thompson says Wyoming has also put $5.9 million toward the new Laramie center.

Thompson says readiness centers are similar to armories.