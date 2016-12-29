Wyoming inmate serving life sentence dies at penitentiary

RAWLINS, Wyo. (AP) — A man serving a life sentence for murder at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins has died.

The Wyoming Department of Corrections said that William Harry Hack died of a terminal illness at the prison on Wednesday. He was 67.

An autopsy will be conducted in keeping with department policy.

Hack was sentenced to life for first-degree murder in 1984 in Sweetwater County. He was born in Newcastle.