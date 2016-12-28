Wyoming state parks offering free New Year’s Day hikes

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s state parks are holding free hikes for the public on New Year’s Day.

12 parks and historic sites are participating in the First Day Hikes program, an effort by all 50 state park systems and a private organization called America’s State Parks.

Hikes in Wyoming are scheduled at Curt Gowdy, Bear River, Edness K. Wilkins, Guernsey, Keyhole, Sinks Canyon and Buffalo Bill state parks. They will also be held at Fort Bridger, Fort Fred Steele, Trail End and South Pass City state historic sites and the Medicine Lodge State Archaeological Area.

About 500 people participated in last year’s First Day Hike in Wyoming.

The hikes are open to anyone, and entrance fees at participating state parks will be waived for the event.