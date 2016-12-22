Zero Tolerance for Drunk Drivers

From Dec. 30 through Jan. 1, Fremont County law enforcement

will be out looking for drunk drivers as part of a special year-end

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement mobilization.

“We began our efforts in mid- December, but especially around

New Year’s Eve, you will see stepped up enforcement from

Fremont County law enforcement, watching closely for anyone

who is driving impaired,” said Shoshoni Police Chief Jim Litz.

“We want to keep our roads safe for holiday travelers, so there will

be zero tolerance for drunk driving.”

With the excitement of holiday parties and celebrations, many

drivers are taking to the roadways after drinking. Data from the

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) shows

that any decision to drive while impaired can have serious and

even deadly consequences. Nationally in 2015, 35,092 people were

killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes, and 29 percent (10,265) died

in crashes where the driver had a blood-alcohol concentration

(BAC) over the limit of .08.

Drunk driving offenders often serve jail time, lose their driver’s

license, are charged higher insurance rates, and pay dozens of other

unanticipated expenses ranging from attorney fees, court costs, car

towing and repairs, and lost wages due to time off from work. But

the ultimate cost of drunk driving is causing a traffic crash that

injures or kills.