Zero Tolerance for Drunk Drivers
From Dec. 30 through Jan. 1, Fremont County law enforcement
will be out looking for drunk drivers as part of a special year-end
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement mobilization.
“We began our efforts in mid- December, but especially around
New Year’s Eve, you will see stepped up enforcement from
Fremont County law enforcement, watching closely for anyone
who is driving impaired,” said Shoshoni Police Chief Jim Litz.
“We want to keep our roads safe for holiday travelers, so there will
be zero tolerance for drunk driving.”
With the excitement of holiday parties and celebrations, many
drivers are taking to the roadways after drinking. Data from the
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) shows
that any decision to drive while impaired can have serious and
even deadly consequences. Nationally in 2015, 35,092 people were
killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes, and 29 percent (10,265) died
in crashes where the driver had a blood-alcohol concentration
(BAC) over the limit of .08.
Drunk driving offenders often serve jail time, lose their driver’s
license, are charged higher insurance rates, and pay dozens of other
unanticipated expenses ranging from attorney fees, court costs, car
towing and repairs, and lost wages due to time off from work. But
the ultimate cost of drunk driving is causing a traffic crash that
injures or kills.
