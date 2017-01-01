1 Wyoming student caught in travel suspension

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — University of Wyoming President Laurie Nichols says the university knows of one student who has been affected by President Donald Trump’s suspension of immigration from seven countries with majority-Muslim populations.

In a message to the campus, Nichols says the student was scheduled to join a UW graduate program but was unable to travel because of the immigration order. She says the university is working to determine if any other UW students, scholars, faculty or staff currently traveling outside of the U.S. may be impacted when they are scheduled to return.

Trump’s order suspends immigration for citizens of Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.

In her message, Nichols says UW is committed to internationalization and globalization in education and research.