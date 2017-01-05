2017 DOG SLED RACE COMPETITOR LINE UP ANNOUNCED

JACKSON, WY (January 4, 2017) — PEDIGREE® Stage Stop Race Director, Dan Carter today announced the competitor lineup for this year’s 2017 event. In order of completed registration postmarks received they are Alix Crittenden from Bondurant, WY; Jerry Scordis from Bend, OR; Jeff Conn from Ester, AK; Chris Adkins from Sand Coulee, MT; Austin Forney from Leadville, CO; Laura Daugereau from Port Gamble, WA; Bruce Magnusson from Manchester, MI; Dave Torgerson from Red Lodge, MT; Blayne “Buddy” Streeper from Fort Nelson, British Columbia, Canada; Jerry Bath from Lander, WY; JR Anderson from Buyck, MN; Frank Moe from Hovland, MN; Dennis Laboda from Hovland, MN; and Jeff Adkins from Sand Coulee, MT. These mushers and their teams will compete for cash-prizes of nearly $195,000.

The race commences January 27, 2017 in Jackson, Wyoming and runs for the next 8 days. Final Awards Ceremony will be held in Evanston, Wyoming February 4, 2017.

Friday, January 27 — Jackson, Wyoming — Opening Ceremonies start at 5:00 PM, Jackson Town Square. First teams leave the shoot at 6:30 PM. Post-Race Celebration Party at Snow King Event Center including Torchlight Parade and Fireworks. Saturday, January 28 — Driggs, Idaho — Stage Two Race starts at Kay Dairy Trail Head. Community Meet & Greet 2:30 – 3:30 PM in town. Sunday, January 29 — Alpine, Wyoming — Stage Three Race starts at Greys River Trail Head. Monday, January 30 — Meet the Teams 4:30 – 6:00 PM, downtown Lander, Wyoming. Tuesday, January 31 — Lander, Wyoming — Stage Four Race starts at Louis Lake parking lot, South Pass Hwy 28. Wednesday, February 1 — Pinedale, Wyoming — Stage Five Race starts at the Upper Green River Trailhead, Cora at the end of Hwy 352. Thursday, February 2 — Big Piney/Marbleton, Wyoming — Stage Six Race starts at Middle Piney Parking Lot off road 350, 20 miles from town. Friday, February 3 — Kemmerer, Wyoming — Stage Seven Race starts at end of the Hams Fork Road, Hams Fork Trail Head. Saturday, February 4 — Uinta County, Wyoming — Stage Eight Start/Finish at Bear River Lodge, south of Evanston. Awards Ceremony at “The Roundhouse,” Evanston open at 5:00 PM.

Dan Carter also announced the lineup of competitors for the 2017 EUKANUBA™ 8-Dog Classic. In order of completed registration postmarks received, they are John Stewart from Bondurant, WY; Liz Stewart from Bondurant, WY; Serge Garand from Caliento, Manitoba, Canada; Rachel Courtney from Caliento, Manitoba, Canada; Becky Englert from Elk Mountain, WY; Keith Hayes from Parks, AZ; Gabe Dunham from Bend, OR; Clayton Perry from Power, MT; Dave Hochman from Carlowrie, Manitoba, Canada; Jane Devlin from Bend, OR; Allan Berge from Glenrock, WY; Monica Magnusson from Novi, MI; and Julia Larsen from Hailey, ID.

Teams may run up to 8 dogs from a 10-dog pool. These mushers and their teams participate in the ceremonial start in Jackson, Wyoming followed by two days of racing in Driggs, Idaho and in Alpine, Wyoming where they will run approximately 25 to 30 miles each day. The total payout for the EUKANUBA® 8-Dog Classic race is $10,000 and awards are held post-race in Alpine, Wyoming the day of the race Sunday, January 29.

Media and Race Contacts: For information contact PEDIGREE® Stage Stop Race Media Director, Roger Carpenter at 970-310-7746 or media@wyomingstagestop.org or contact the Assistant Race Director, Dianna Lehn at secretary@wyomingstagestop.org .