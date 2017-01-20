20th Sled Dog Line-up

2017 COMPETITOR LINE UP ANNOUNCED

JACKSON, WY (January 4, 2017) — PEDIGREE® Stage Stop Race Director, Dan Carter today announced the competitor lineup for this year’s 2017 event. In order of completed registration postmarks received they are Alix Crittenden from Bondurant, WY; Jerry Scordis from Bend, OR; Jeff Conn from Ester, AK; Chris Adkins from Sand Coulee, MT; Austin Forney from Leadville, CO; Laura Daugereau from Port Gamble, WA; Bruce Magnusson from Manchester, MI; Dave Torgerson from Red Lodge, MT; Blayne “Buddy” Streeper from Fort Nelson, British Columbia, Canada; Jerry Bath from Lander, WY; JR Anderson from Buyck, MN; Frank Moe from Hovland, MN; Dennis Laboda from Hovland, MN; and Jeff Adkins from Sand Coulee, MT. These mushers and their teams will compete for cash-prizes of nearly $195,000.

The race commences January 27, 2017 in Jackson, Wyoming and runs for the next 8 days.

Final Awards Ceremony will be held in Evanston, Wyoming February 4, 2017.

Friday, January 27 — Jackson, Wyoming — Opening Ceremonies start at 5:00 PM, Jackson Town Square. First teams leave the shoot at 6:30 PM. Post-Race Celebration Party at Snow King Event Center including Torchlight Parade and Fireworks.

Saturday, January 28 — Driggs, Idaho — Stage Two Race starts at Kay Dairy Trail Head. Community Meet & Greet 2:30 – 3:30 PM in town.

Sunday, January 29 — Alpine, Wyoming — Stage Three Race starts at Greys River Trail Head.

Monday, January 30 — Meet the Teams 4:30 – 6:00 PM, downtown Lander, Wyoming.

Tuesday, January 31 — Lander, Wyoming — Stage Four Race starts at Louis Lake parking lot, South Pass Hwy 28.

Wednesday, February 1 — Pinedale, Wyoming — Stage Five Race starts at the Upper Green River Trailhead, Cora at the end of Hwy 352.

Thursday, February 2 — Big Piney/Marbleton, Wyoming — Stage Six Race starts at Middle Piney Parking Lot off road 350, 20 miles from town.

Friday, February 3 — Kemmerer, Wyoming — Stage Seven Race starts at end of the Hams Fork Road, Hams Fork Trail Head.

Saturday, February 4 — Uinta County, Wyoming — Stage Eight Start/Finish at Bear River Lodge, south of Evanston. Awards Ceremony at “The Roundhouse,” Evanston open at 5:00 PM.