Age of petrified wood at Wright visitor center determined

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A recent study has determined that a piece of petrified wood housed at the town of Wright’s visitor center in Campbell County is about 60 million years old.

The wood is suspected to have been recovered from the Eagle Butte coal mine north of Gillette.

It is unknown exactly what type of tree the petrified wood came from because that is more difficult to determine, but it’s certain that the piece of wood formed around the time when dinosaurs walked the earth and far before human existence.

The town of Wright plans to put some signs up at the visitor center with the piece of petrified wood to explain its importance and significance in the area.