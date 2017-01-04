Airport Meeting Tonight

The Lander Airport Board will be meeting this evening at Lander City Hall with officials from the State Aeronautics Department regarding proposed work at the Lander Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration is proposing several changes to the airport which local pilots and the Airport Board oppose. Currently the runway is one hundred feet wide and a mile long. The FAA is proposing that the runway be narrowed to seventy-five feet and shortened to less than a mile. Pilots and Board members oppose the narrowing of the runway citing safety concerns since the airport does not have a crosswind runway and due to considerable traffic by larger airplanes and light jets. Also the airport is used several times a day for ambulance life flights and those airplanes operate at all hours of the day and night. Other changes under discussion involve tearing up the existing taxiway and using a hangar access lane instead for access to the runway. Pilots object to the access lane because it is very close to the hangars and planes parked in front of hangars would block the lane.

Community development organizations fear that the changes to the airport would discourage corporations from using the airport for their corporate aircraft, and local corporate aircraft would also be affected negatively by the proposed changes.

The airport generates more than $20 million dollars annually to the economy of the Lander area.

The meeting this evening starts at 6:00 at Lander City Hall and the public is invited to attend.