Another guilty plea in 2014 killing

CODY, Wyo. (AP) — A 30-year-old man has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree murder in the death of another man whose decapitated body was found in January 2014 in northern Wyoming.

At a hearing Wednesday, former Powell resident Pedro Garcia Jr. entered his plea in an agreement worked out with prosecutors.

The plea deal calls for Garcia to receive a 25- to 40-year prison sentence. District Court Judge Steven Cranfill will decide at a later hearing whether to accept the agreement and negotiated sentence.

Garcia is the second of three defendants charged in the killing of 30-year-old Juan Antonio Guerra-Torres to plead guilty.

The third person, John L. Marquez, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder charges.