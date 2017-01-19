Another record year for Grand Teton National Park visits

MOOSE, Wyo. (AP) — Grand Teton National Park saw a record number of visitors for the third year in a row.

The National Park Service says Grand Teton welcomed about 4.8 million visitors in 2016, which is a 3.8 percent increase from the previous record of 4.6 million visits in 2015.

The most significant increases came in the months of May, June, and November when total visitation increased 20, 11, and 10 percent, respectively.

The record visitation is part of a longer term upward trend which has seen Grand Teton visitation increase 23 percent over the past four years. The record is also part of a nationwide trend which has brought record numbers to parks across the country.