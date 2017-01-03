Big John Smith Services

Big John Smith, Director of the Eastern Shoshone/Northern Arapaho Tribal Transportation Department for the past 27 years, died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Casper following a short illness.

A rosary service and viewing is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Blue Sky Hall in Ethete, with a wake following at Smith’s residence, 161 Johnstown Valley Road near Kinnear. Funeral services are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Blue Sky Hall, and burial will follow in the Aragon Cemetery in Kinnear. A feast and giveaway is scheduled to begin at Blue Sky Hall following burial.

Smith, who celebrated his 68th birthday on Dec. 8, is survived by six children — Joanna Smith, Bryce Smith, Amy Smith, Fawn Smith, Dawson Smith and Avery Brown — and many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alexander Smith Sr., and Ellen Julia (Aragon) Smith.