Bill proposes banning suspected terrorists from buying guns

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming lawmaker wants to bar anyone on federal terrorism watch lists from purchasing guns in the state.

Sen. James Anderson, R-Casper, is co-sponsoring a bill that would add people on the FBI’s Terror Screening Database — which includes the so-called “no-fly list” — to the list of people who are not eligible to possess guns in Wyoming.

Anderson says the bill may not come up for a vote this legislative session, but it’s important that the Legislature discuss the issue of keeping potential terrorists from purchasing firearms. He says he believes this is an issue nationwide.

Democrats in the U.S. Senate have unsuccessfully tried to pass federal legislation barring people on watch lists from purchasing firearms multiple times.