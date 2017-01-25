Bill proposes cuts, spending from savings for education

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The first comprehensive proposals to address Wyoming’s school funding crisis have been introduced in both the state House and Senate.

The two measures include freezing spending on special education and transportation costs, dipping heavily into savings, tapping state severance tax collections, increasing class sizes and possibly raising the sales tax.

Lawmakers are faced with an estimated $400 million annual funding shortfall in K-12 schools, caused mainly by a downturn in the state’s fossil fuel industry.

On Monday night, the House Education Committee voted to sponsor a broad proposal for representatives to consider, while the Senate has introduced its own legislation.