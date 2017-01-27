Bill requiring photo ID to vote in Wyoming killed by panel

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A House panel has killed a measure that would have required Wyoming voters to show photo identification at the polls.

The House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee on Thursday voted 4-3 against House Bill 167.

The proposal drew questions about the effectiveness of voter ID laws, how absentee voters would need to prove identity and disenfranchisement of voters who may not have a government photo identification.

Currently, registered voters do not need to provide identification in order to vote.

The bill was sponsored by Republican Rep. Lars Lone, of Cheyenne, who says showing a photo ID would help eliminate mistakes, such as when he was given the wrong ballot in the last election.