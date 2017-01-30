Bill would allow over-the-counter sale of overdose drug

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A measure introduced in the Wyoming Legislature would allow pharmacies in the state to sell an overdose-reversing drug over the counter without a prescription.

Naloxone blocks or reverses the effects of opioids and can be used to treat an overdose in an emergency.

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office and University of Wyoming Police Department began carrying the drug this year.

House Bill 268 was introduced in the state House on Monday.